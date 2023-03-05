A new parliament will be elected in Estonia on Sunday. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ reform party, which is politically centre-right, was clearly ahead in the polls for the election. The right-wing party Ekre will remain the second strongest force.

A new parliament will be elected in Estonia on Sunday. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ reform party, which is politically centre-right, was clearly ahead in the polls for the election. The right-wing party Ekre will probably remain the second strongest force. The election is characterized, among other things, by the dispute over military aid for Ukraine in the war against the Russian invasion troops. Kallas is a staunch supporter of the arms shipments, while Ekre has spoken out against continuing them.

Another important issue in the elections in the Baltic state is the dramatic increase in the cost of living. The inflation rate was 18.6 percent in January. The official final result is expected for Monday morning.

