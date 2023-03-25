.

Frankfurt am Main (German news agency) – In the discussion about the accommodation of refugees, Pro Asyl calls for a reform of the legal regulations in Germany. “Residence requirements must be abolished. People are forced to live in initial reception centers and collective accommodation, even if they could stay with relatives,” said Tareq Alaows, refugee policy spokesman for the human rights organization, the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

The conditions would artificially exacerbate the tense housing situation in many municipalities. Alaows mentioned the case of a family of five in North Rhine-Westphalia. For legal reasons, she was forced to live in an initial reception center for months.

An adult son is able to take in the relatives in his own home. “But that’s not allowed,” said Alaows. “And that’s why the family is blocking another five of the scarce places in the accommodation.” The state stands in its own way here, even with an effective distribution of people.

“The problems with accommodation and the heated debates about it would be completely unnecessary. This was shown by the fact that around a million war refugees from Ukraine found refuge in Germany last year,” said Alaows. That went largely smoothly because Ukrainians were relatively free to settle in Germany. According to Alaows, the fact that asylum seekers are treated differently is “hypocritical”. “In Germany, asylum seekers are second-class refugees. That is not worthy of a constitutional state,” said the representative of Pro Asyl.

HOME PAGE