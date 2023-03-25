Home Business Politics – Pro Asyl wants to abolish residence requirements for asylum seekers
Business

Politics – Pro Asyl wants to abolish residence requirements for asylum seekers

by admin
Politics – Pro Asyl wants to abolish residence requirements for asylum seekers

Refugees at a reception centerdts

.

Frankfurt am Main (German news agency) – In the discussion about the accommodation of refugees, Pro Asyl calls for a reform of the legal regulations in Germany. “Residence requirements must be abolished. People are forced to live in initial reception centers and collective accommodation, even if they could stay with relatives,” said Tareq Alaows, refugee policy spokesman for the human rights organization, the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

The conditions would artificially exacerbate the tense housing situation in many municipalities. Alaows mentioned the case of a family of five in North Rhine-Westphalia. For legal reasons, she was forced to live in an initial reception center for months.

An adult son is able to take in the relatives in his own home. “But that’s not allowed,” said Alaows. “And that’s why the family is blocking another five of the scarce places in the accommodation.” The state stands in its own way here, even with an effective distribution of people.

“The problems with accommodation and the heated debates about it would be completely unnecessary. This was shown by the fact that around a million war refugees from Ukraine found refuge in Germany last year,” said Alaows. That went largely smoothly because Ukrainians were relatively free to settle in Germany. According to Alaows, the fact that asylum seekers are treated differently is “hypocritical”. “In Germany, asylum seekers are second-class refugees. That is not worthy of a constitutional state,” said the representative of Pro Asyl.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

“Immowelt”: Demand for condominiums collapsed

Deutsche Bank drops 13% after leap in Credit...

Bahn apparently wants to be the first large...

Union press release from the Editorial Committee on...

Airports, table on sustainability and infrastructure

Amazon seller: Over $10 million in sales per...

Crime of torture, detained mothers and… Justice is...

Nuclear power plants: Germany must co-finance the reactors...

Cryptocurrencies, the guru Do Kwon arrested. “He started...

Mollicone crime, the Arma appeals and asks for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy