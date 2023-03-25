by gds.it – ​​22 minutes ago

Gymnasium “Biagio Conte” exemplary witness and master of peace and hospitality. This is what we read on the plaque affixed to the entrance to the premises where the students of the Majorana high school do physical activity. Not wanting to forget the lay missionary who…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, the gymnasium of the Majorana institute is now named after Biagio Conte appeared 22 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.