The sun that keeps coming back on Friday NRW peering out from between the clouds was deceptive. Because if you were hoping for a first sunny spring weekend, you will be disappointed. In the west it will mainly rain and be quite windy.

Storm gusts also in the lowlands

On Saturday, “April weather” can be expected in March: rain showers again and again, which can even turn into thunderstorms in some places. The wind will also continue to blow strongly from the southwest. Then there are gusts of wind around 80 km/h also to be expected in the lowlands. Occasionally there can also be heavy gusts of wind with 90 km/h. The temperatures are a maximum of ten to 14 degrees Celsius, in the mountains five to nine degrees Celsius.

On Sunday there will be some sun between Münsterland and Weser at first, but there will also be occasional showers. New dense clouds will then move in from Belgium and it will rain in large parts of the country. The temperatures only reach seven to ten degrees. After all, the wind then only blows weakly.