Brothers of Italy no longer grows, Forza Italia is recovering. These are the summary data of the latest average polls processed by Termometro Politico.

There are not many changes in this week’s voting intentions, despite the many institutes that have tried their hand. And perhaps this is also the news. It is noteworthy, in fact, that Fratelli d’Italia is unable to grow further, on the contrary it is slightly decreasing to 29.1%, but even the PD stopped, in its case at 19.7%. For now, the recovery phase of some leftist votes that ended up in the 5 Star Movement seems to have ended, which is not moving much and is at 15.8%, just above the result of the policies.

Among the other members of the majority Forza Italia has a better performance than that of the League, as it returns to 7%, while Salvini’s party is stable at 7.8%. Outside the poles Action/Italia Viva takes exactly the same as in September, 7.7%. The allies of the Democratic Party, i.e. the Italian Left/Greens and +Europe, do not shine, and with 3.3% and 2% they are at a lower level than that of the policies.

