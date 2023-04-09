Huanglong Stadium ushered in the first show after the renovation. Nearly 30,000 fans watched the Chinese Football Association Super Cup in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-09 10:01:22 Sun

The picture shows the game scene.Photo by reporter Wang Jianlong

News from our newspaper, Hangzhou, April 8 (Reporter Shen Ting Yulin Jing) On the evening of the 8th, the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super Cup (hereinafter referred to as the “Super Cup”) kicked off at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Zhejiang Province. It staged a strong showdown with the FA Cup champion Shandong Taishan team, and nearly 30,000 fans watched the match. In the end, the Wuhan Three Towns team defeated the Shandong Taishan team 2-0 and won the first championship title of the new season.

The Huanglong Stadium is the venue for the finals of the Hangzhou Asian Games football event. This is also the first high-level event that the venue has ushered in after the completion of the Asian Games renovation. Stepping into the Huanglong Stadium, you can see LED ring screens, colorful seats, and a wide lawn… The stadium has taken on a new look and is ready for the Asian Games.

“During the upgrade and renovation, the stadium introduced anchor turf, which is made of natural turf and artificial grass fibers, which is stronger and more resistant to trampling. This Super Cup is also a test of the modified turf. Since mid-March, we have started We started the maintenance of the field lawn and the preparation of special equipment, and made careful arrangements for media and audience services to ensure that we can provide the best guarantee during the game.” Shen Bin, director of Huanglong Sports Center, said that this game is a competition for the hardware and software of the venue. All-round actual measurement of the level, etc., Huanglong venues will also use this opportunity to strengthen the integration of team members, further improve the operation command system, and lay a solid foundation for holding the Asian Games.

It is reported that this Super Bowl game has also carefully crafted a set of event display plans. From the moment the team arrives at the stadium, the game has been fully and three-dimensionally packaged. High-tech means such as DJ music, light show, and LED large-screen corridor were displayed in the venue, bringing fans a multi-directional and multi-angle viewing experience of sound and light. That night, the reporter also saw on the spot that the organizers used the two giant towers of the Huanglong Sports Center to project the team logos, main colors of the team uniforms, and the two championship trophies of the league and cup matches on a giant scale, creating a peak duel A sense of ceremony and coolness. After the game, a fan told reporters: “This time I came to Hangzhou from Wuhan to watch the game. It was also the first time I watched the game at the Huanglong Stadium. The atmosphere was very good. I hope to watch a few more games during the Asian Games.”