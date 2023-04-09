Although I think about it carefully, I always feel that Microsoft should not be the first to introduce AI-related functions into the keyboard input method of mobile devices. But plugging generative AI into the input method is their latest masterpiece that has recently been super active in integrating the new Bing Chat experience into their own ecosystem. And now that this experience is available, Bing can appear directly in every text box in the Android system. I believe that for Google, this will be another difficult invitation to dance (huh). Continue reading Unexpected! Bing Chat AI is integrated into Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard input method in the article.



▲Image source: Android Central

Can’t think of it! Bing Chat AI is integrated into Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard input method

Although I think about it carefully, I always feel that Microsoft should not be the first to introduce AI-related functions into the keyboard input method of mobile devices. But plugging generative AI into the input method is their latest masterpiece that has recently been super active in integrating the new Bing Chat experience into their own ecosystem. And now that this experience is available, Bing can appear directly in every text box in the Android system. I believe that for Google, this will be another difficult invitation to dance (huh).

Did we just add major AI functionality to @SwiftKey? Slowly rolling out. Get yourself onto the Beta channel to taste the future. — Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re) April 6, 2023

Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Pedram Rezaei announced on Twitter not long ago that his own SwiftKey input method will be gradually pushed to users. And friends who want to play first, you can also play first from the Beta version, how Microsoft uses the generative AI capabilities of the new version of Bing to improve the input method experience.

▲Image source: Android Central

As far as the foreign media Android Central is trying, you can see that the new version of Microsoft SwiftKey will directly see three tabs including “Search/Tone/Chat” on the top toolbar. The “search” and “chat” in it should basically not be too difficult to understand. But what is more amazing is that Microsoft integrated Edge into the writing function of the Bing Chat chat experience, and imported the input method in the form of “tone (Tone)”.

Through this function, you will be able to quickly modify the entered text in different ways. These include “professional/casual/polite/social” etc. In short, in the SwiftKey input method, you can use Bing AI to rewrite the text you just entered into a text that better meets your needs or even correct the writing style; after you select the tone button, SwiftKey will directly display the result in a format similar to The card-like method is generated for copying or directly replacing the text in the input box with “Accept”.

▲Image source: Microsoft

That is to say, such an experience should actually be very similar to the subsequent situation where Microsoft 365 Copilot AI calls out Bing Chat to help modify text in the chat interface or function window. But the significance of the SwiftKey input method may be more about allowing the Bing experience to invade the mobile system. But at present, it seems that Microsoft only provides a test version of Android; personally, I am quite looking forward to supporting the iOS version – although I always feel that Apple should have more restrictions, maybe it is more difficult to fully realize the function?

