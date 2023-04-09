news-txt”>

Allocate the funds disbursed by the insurance company in favor of the Municipality of breaking latest news exclusively to the redevelopment of the Dannunziana Reserve after the disastrous fire which, in August 2021, devastated the protected area and appoint, according to the procedures of Law, the Director of the Reserve by September 2023. This is what the 5 Star Movement group obtained during the approval of the budget of the Municipality of breaking latest news.



The fire, on a hot windy summer day, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees, destroyed 37 hectares of pine forest. A year after the fire, in August 2022, the municipal administration had announced the sum of 1.2 million euros deriving from the insurance, explaining that those resources would be used “to work inside the pine forest” . Now the Movimento 5 Stelle, write the pentastellati themselves in a note, “has extracted from the Giunta Masci the commitment to” allocate exclusively to the redevelopment of the Dannunziana Reserve “the resources disbursed to the Municipality by the insurance company.



In the press release, the M5s takes stock of the results obtained during the approval of the budget, in particular with regard to the environment and disability. "We are strongly committed to guaranteeing a more accessible and green city. We will continue to work to ensure that the established times and methods are respected and that the mayor and the municipal council keep their commitments", say M5S councilors Erika Alessandrini, Paolo Sola and Massimo Di Renzo.


