Status: 08.04.2023 3:14 p.m

Against a low-lying 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the 2nd Bundesliga, Eintracht Braunschweig did not look like a win for a long time. But then veteran Anthony Ujah had a brilliant moment and scored to win 1-0 (0-0). It was an important success in the table cellar.

In the relegation battle of the 2nd league, there was really only one motto for the Braunschweig Eintracht for this home game: a threesome was needed. However, it is known that Eintracht also feels most comfortable in counter-attacking football in their own stadium. But of course 1. FC Kaiserslautern also knows about their own strength, which is also in the fast counter-attack.

To the live ticker: Braunschweig against Kaiserslautern

arrow right

27th matchday

arrow right

Little risk on both sides

Accordingly, both teams started very carefully, not wanting to run into the open knife of their opponents. However, the first small opportunity came in the 8th minute when Braunschweig’s Anthony Ujah didn’t find a good angle for his header after a wide cross ball.

Otherwise there wasn’t much to see in front of both gates. Braunschweig’s Donkor had a vague chance from a tight angle (28th minute), on the other hand Eintracht keeper Torben Hoffmann was able to distinguish himself from a free kick by Marlo Ritter (37th minute).

Great atmosphere on Hamburger Strasse

The 22,000 spectators in the sold-out Eintracht Stadium were particularly gripped by the excitement of this game and created a remarkably emotional atmosphere for the second division. And they were rewarded with more attacking spirit from both teams in the second period.

Braunschweig increasingly took over the scepter, pushing FCK well into its half. But had to cope with a serious failure in the 55th minute, because Braunschweig’s best player, Immanuël Pherai, had to be carried off the field with a laceration on his head after a duel with Lautern’s angular Kevin Kraus.

Multhaup passes, Ujah scores

However, Eintracht stayed tuned and scored the desired goal against increasingly barricading guests. In the 76th minute, after winning a duel in midfield, Maurice Multhaup played a deep ball into Ujah’s path. The experienced attacker lobbed the ball twelve meters from the goal from the rotation over FCK keeper Andreas Luthe to make it 1-0.

The Palatinate should have equalized six minutes later. But Ben Zolinski, who had just come on as a substitute, managed to hit the ball free-standing on the crossbar from five meters away from the goal. Anxious minutes followed for the Lower Saxony, but they survived. And thus sealed the extremely important victory in the relegation battle.

Kaiserslautern asks for the top game

On Matchday 28, 1. FC Kaiserslautern welcomes Hamburger SV to the top game (Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.). One day later Braunschweig is a guest at FC St. Pauli (1.30 p.m.).