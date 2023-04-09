QUARTER FINALS – RACE5

Cucine Lube Civitanova – WithU Verona 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23)

Cucine Lube Civitanova: De Cecco 0, Yant Herrera 15, Chinenyeze 8, Zaytsev 11, Nikolov 15, Anzani 2, Bottolo 1, D’Amico (L), Balaso (L), Garcia Fernandez 0. NE Ambrose, Diamantini, Gottardo, Subtle. Herds Blengini.

WithU Verona: Spirito 2, Mozic 12, Grozdanov 3, Sapozhkov 14, Keita 17, Mosca 1, Bonisoli (L), Gaggini (L), Cortesia 3, Vieira De Oliveira 0. NE Zanotti, Jensen, Magalini, Massafeli Iasi Pedroso. All. Stoytchev.

MVP: Marlon Yant (Cucine Lube Civitanova)

SPECTATORS: 4.000

REFEREES: Cesare, Caretti.

NOTES – set length: 24′, 32′, 27′; all: 83′.

Attack: 43-43, blocks 5-9, aces 4-0, opponent mistakes 24-13.

CIVITANOVA – At the Lube the feat succeeds. The Marches pushed by the points of Yant e Nikolov and, above all, by the proof of generosity of Zaytsev which goes beyond the percentages, center the passage to the semifinals where they will face the qualifier of the challenge between Perugia and Milan.

Lube’s service and attack in the first set (25-19) were decisive. To Keita’s 9 points in the second set Nikolov replies with 8 feats and Lube, after a diesel start, puts the arrow across the finish line at the photo finish (25-23). Even in the last act, the home team puts a comeback with the help of a wild crowd and wins for a ball, moved by a big heart (25-23).

Yant, author of 15 points with 65% positivity, leaves the field awarded with the title of MVP at the end of the contest, 1 ace and 1 block. At 15 also Nikolov ahead of Zaytsev, who also works in reception and points on the scoresheet registers 11. WithU Verona, which continues the season in the Play Offs 5th Place, closes with the top scorer Keita (17 points). Sapozhkov (14) and Mozic (12) also did well in attack.

SEXTETS IN ROTATIONS AT START

Civitanova: Anzani, De Cecco, Yant, Chinenyeze, Zaytsev, Nikolov; Balaso (L)

Verona: Spirito, Možič, Grozdanov, Sapozhkov, Keita, Mosca; Gaggini (L).

THE MATCH – In the first set Civitanova is effective in service (2 aces to 0) and in attack (57% against 44%), Verona is concrete in blocking with 4 blocks. Yant (6 points in the set) sends La Scala into trouble from nine meters. Lube dictates the pace (10-3), but the Venetians return with good blocking and defense work (14-13). In the balance phase, the red and white attackers are at full speed. Then the block by Anzani is worth +3 (18-15), the ace by the newcomer Bottolo on 21-17. Downhill final with the mistake of Verona and the point of Zaytsev (24-18). Mozic bats out (25-19).

Aggressive guests upon return (4-8). La Lube chases, but with Chinenyeze and Nikolov he makes up for it (12-13) and it is the Bulgarian who impacts from nine meters (14-14). Civitanova puts his nose forward on Keita’s out attack (17-16). To the double kitchen advantage signed by Zaytsev and Nikolov (21-19), WithU responds with a block and with Keita’s attack (21-21). Critical phase that finds the red and white reaction: after a Scala error, Nikolov’s serve breaks the bank and facilitates the home wall (23-21). Yant (25-23) will take care of closing the accounts.

In the third set, the red and whites declined at the start (7-11), but the public at the Eurosuole Forum recharged Lube (12-12). Stoytchev’s men take back the ball of the game (14-16) and stamp Keita’s block for +3 (17-20). Blengini’s sextet compacts and gets closer after Nikolov’s counterattack (20-21). At 22-23, three consecutive spells by Yant in MVP format are worth the backlash of the Italian champions (25-23) for the Semifinals.

NUMBERS

1° set

Squad Points: Attack: 12-12; Wall 2-4; Ace 2-0; Opponent mistakes: 9-3

Individual points: Yant 6 (1 ace), Mozic 6 (2 muri), Sapozhkov 5, Zaytsev 3 (1 muro)

2° set

Squad Points: Attack: 15-17; Wall 1-1; Ace 1-0; Opponent mistakes: 9-5

Individual points: Keita 9, Nikolov 8 (1 ace), Sapozhkov 5 (1 muri), Yant 4 (1 muro), Chinenyeze 3.

3° set

Squad Points: Attack: 16-14; Wall 2-4; Ace 1-0; Opponent mistakes: 6-5

Individual points: Keita 6 (1 muro), Zaytsev 5 (1 muro, 1 ace), Nikolov 5, Yant 5, Chinenyeze 4 (1 muro)