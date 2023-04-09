3
“Arbon no longer plays a role for Saurer as a production site” – CEO Uwe Rondé has to lead the company back into the black and resolve a conflict with Lässer
After two deep red financial years, Uwe Rondé has been trying to make the traditional Saurer Group profitable again since the beginning of 2022. In an interview, he explains what role the headquarters in Arbon, which has shrunk to a skeleton team, will still play in the future and why Saurer is at loggerheads with the former Diepoldsau embroidery machine competitor Lässer.
Saurer was once a global corporation. Widely respected for its trucks, world leader in embroidery machines. In Arbon alone, at the headquarters and in the factories, the company employed up to 4,500 people in the 1960s.