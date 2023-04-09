Home Health Symposium for culture-sensitive healthcare
Health

Symposium for culture-sensitive healthcare

by admin

Good health care creates trust and can make a significant contribution to integration. As part of a symposium organized by the Federal Ministry of Health, representatives from various care areas, such as B. hospitals and nursing homes, as well as migrant associations about improvements in the health and nursing care of immigrants. People with a migration background are less likely to take advantage of treatment or prevention services than people without a migration background.

In order to improve access and care overall, it is necessary to create awareness of culturally sensitive interaction. Because in health care and nursing, people meet in very intimate areas. It is also about adhering to personal boundaries with regard to sensations, pain experience or privacy.

Successful examples from practice

During the symposium, examples of success will be presented – for example with a view to the qualification of nursing staff in dealing with immigrants, maternal and child health, and the treatment of mental illnesses. The agenda includes topics such as “intercultural care for the elderly”, “intercultural activities – dealing with pain, end-of-life care, trauma” or “birth among migrant women”.

Also at the conference is the question of how health insurance companies can offer people with a migration background better access to individual services with culturally sensitive initiatives. In view of the current refugee situation, the participants will also discuss new requirements for health integration services.

The symposium was organized by the Federal Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Vivantes Network for Health, the AOK Nordost and the Berlin Medical Association.

Initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Health

In her welcome address, Parliamentary State Secretary Annette Widmann-Mauz described numerous measures taken by the Federal Ministry of Health to improve health care for immigrants. For example, the Prevention Act will ensure access to preventive health care where people spend most of their time. Offers should be designed in a way that is culturally sensitive.

In addition, the Federal Ministry of Health supports a project of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, which arouses more enthusiasm for exercise in everyday life among migrants aged 60 and over. A study commissioned by the Ministry is intended to clarify which special needs must be taken into account when caring for immigrants. In May last year, Widmann-Mauz opened the first German-Turkish health symposium. This addressed the health policy cooperation between the two countries and the care of people of Turkish origin in the Federal Republic.

As part of the Asylum Seekers Acceleration Act, numerous improvements were made to the care of asylum seekers, e.g. B. an improvement in vaccinations, in trauma treatment, regulations for the introduction of a health card for refugees or the possibility that refugees with medical knowledge can support the treating doctors in initial reception facilities.

In addition, the Federal Ministry of Health published the “Health Advice for Asylum Seekers” at the beginning of the year, which is available in seven language versions. The Robert Koch Institute supports the federal states with expertise and concrete concepts, eg for vaccinations or for carrying out initial examinations.

