UDINE. Determined to win, determined to help Apu Old Wild West win. Alessandro Gentile introduces himself and relaunches the ambitions of the Udinese team that started to win the Serie A2 championship and found itself starting again in the middle of the season from a new coach to new interpreters.

Physically he’s not ready yet, “I’d say I’m 60 percent”, but Nando’s son has clear ideas: “I came to Udine to win”.

Scudetto in Milan, where he was captain of Olimpia. Then the Euroleague, the national team and the NBA dream, chosen by the Houston Rockets and twice close to moving to Texas, Gentile is well charged. Also in the role of people leader, a role he plays by immediately addressing the Udinese fans in view of Sunday’s match: «We need you, it’s a very important match, very

difficult, that we must win absolutely. We hope many of you will come”.

