The general director of the Land Restitution Unit, Giovani Yule, appointed Astrid Navarro as territorial director for the departments of Cesar and La Guajira. By taking the oath and signing her possession certificate, she assumed leadership of the land restitution process for victims of forced abandonment and/or land dispossession in the north of the country.

Astrid Navarro is a Financial Administrator from the University of Santander, with a specialization in Project Design and Evaluation from the Universidad del Norte and is advancing in master’s studies in Innovation with an emphasis on the social part at the Andean Area University Foundation. She has experience in university teaching and has held important positions in public and private entities in the department of Cesar.

As territorial director of the Land Restitution Unit for the departments of Cesar and La Guajira, Astrid Navarro, assures that her goal is to speed up the land restitution process in this region of the country that has been known for receiving hundreds of families victims of violence. “With my work I assume the commitment that President Gustavo Petro has with the communities, with the families and especially with those who were victims of the armed conflict, I will work so that the peasant and ethnic communities return to their lands and territories,” she emphasized. .

