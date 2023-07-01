Aerosmith and their greatest hits

Celebrating five decades of iconic anthems and some of the biggest hits of all time, Aerosmith—Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer—four-time GRAMMY®-winning Boston rock legends diamond certification), today announce the launch of their career Greatest Hits collection through Me/Capitol.

Featuring 44 songs and packaging curated and curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today along with a new collection of merch, only through the band’s official store and will be available for pre-order at all other stores. retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Deluxe

For the first time in the group’s storied history, the Super Deluxe Edition of “Gratest Hits” brings together a list of 44 songs representing every era of Aerosmith.

Pressed on custom colored 180gm vinyl, it spans the band’s five decades in all their raw, powerful rock n’ roll splendor.

From the Top 10 hits of the 70’s “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” along with a stunning version of “Toys In The Attic”, also including “Sweet Emotion” with Hamilton’s signature bass line and iconic intro From Joe Perry, to his dominance of ’90s radio rock with “Crazy,” “Cryin’” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” this collection will satisfy die-hard fans and listeners alike. occasional.

The Super Deluxe Edition is a true collector’s item. Housed in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs, and features stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their rise from local Boston band to global megastars of today

