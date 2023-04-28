Cloud and network building foundation, digital intelligence new growth ZTE unveiled at the 6th Digital China Construction Summit ZTE|Digital China|Transformation_Sina Technology_Sina.com





﻿From April 26th to 30th, the 6th Digital China Construction Summit was held in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province. ZTE made an appearance with the theme of “Building the Foundation of Cloud and Network, New Growth of Digital Intelligence”, focusing on ZTE’s continuous exploration and vivid practice in recent years in “supporting the construction of a digital China base and helping the high-quality development of the digital economy”.

ZTE Senior Vice President Liu Jian was invited to participate in the “Digital Economy” sub-forum and proposed that ZTE will play a role in three aspects of “scenario demonstration, platform support, and ecological co-construction” to promote industrial digital transformation. First, give play to the leading and exemplary role of value scenarios. Carried out a smart manufacturing pilot at the Nanjing Binjiang factory, “manufacturing 5G with 5G”, which realized unmanned production and brought about cost reduction and efficiency increase in production. Second, the supporting role of the platform for the scale promotion of digital solutions. ZTE has componentized its own technical capabilities and created a general digital platform “Digital Nebula”, which enables enterprises to choose the required technical capabilities from the platform shelves and flexibly meet fragmented needs. Third, the role of ecological co-construction promoted by digital transformation. ZTE is currently cooperating with more than 500 companies, bringing together thousands of services and terminals. It hopes that through open capabilities, more companies can participate in the process of digital transformation and promote high-quality development of the industry.

Hu Xuemei, vice president of ZTE Corporation, was invited to participate in the summit forum of the Fujian Provincial Data Elements and Industrial Ecology Conference, and shared with the guests ZTE’s practical experience and experience in the three aspects of “infrastructure first”, “scenario-driven governance” and “empowering the economy and society”. Innovation. She pointed out that ZTE, through co-building capabilities with partners, deeply integrates digital technology and digitalization capabilities with various fields, solves practical problems for customers, and explores new values ​​in the deep-water area of ​​digital transformation. In the future, ZTE Corporation will adhere to the development strategy of “independent innovation and technology leadership”, be a road builder of the digital economy, and work with partners to promote business innovation and model change, cultivate talents, contribute intelligence, and build Ability to create value!

Innovation

ZTE continues to increase investment in digital technology innovation, integrates core technologies, products and capabilities with industry scenarios, and fully participates in the construction of digital infrastructure and data resource systems.

Among them, the GoldenDB database has been running stably in the core system of a large commercial bank for more than three years. The only commercial case in the industry has fully covered various financial institutions such as state-owned banks, joint-stock companies, provincial rural credit cards, urban commercial and rural commercial banks, securities and insurance; In the field of systems, the new fulcrum operating system supports the use of various smart devices in different scenarios, bringing a simple, smooth, safe and reliable multi-scenario experience; ZTE’s industry terminal products fully cover industry mobile phones, industry tablets, notebook computers, as well as individuals and families Data terminals, industrial interconnection and Internet of Vehicles terminals help the industry informatization construction to be safer and more efficient.

Computing power foundation

The new G5 series of servers released by ZTE have the characteristics of high-density computing power, flexible expansion, heterogeneous computing power, massive storage, stability and reliability, etc., providing stronger computing power support for the development of the digital economy.

In the field of data communication products, focusing on the three major network scenarios of campus network, data center network and wide area network, providing customized products and solutions for Internet, finance, energy, transportation, small and medium-sized enterprises, etc., helping all walks of life to build ubiquitous networks connect.

industry convergence

ZTE joins hands with partners to build a win-win industrial ecology and create competitive industry digital solutions for customers. Combined with its own experience in digital transformation, the cloud computer security office solution provides users with a safe, reliable, portable, easy-to-use, low-carbon and environmentally friendly cloud office experience; through the “Digital Nebula” platform, it helps companies greatly reduce internal and external transaction costs and improve transactions Efficiency, expansion of transaction boundaries, expansion of enterprise business, business resilience, system growth, and cost reduction.

At present, ZTE has cooperated with more than 500 partners to carry out 5G application innovation and commercial practice, and realized more than 100 5G innovative application scenarios. This summit focused on ZTE’s achievements in “low-carbon smart park”, “smart power”, “smart mine”, “smart manufacturing”, “green metallurgy”, “digital city”, “water conservancy digital twin”, ” Comprehensive solutions for industries such as “smart port” and “smart transportation”.

Metaverse Paradise

ZTE created the digital experience area of ​​Metaverse Paradise through the XRExlore platform, using spatial computing, real-time rendering, content editing and other technologies to digitally present Fuzhou’s classic IP “Three Lanes and Seven Alleys”.

As a one-stop full-scenario Metaverse engine, the ZTE XRExlore platform includes three capabilities: spatial computing, cloud rendering, and immersive collaboration. It opens up the industry’s imagination space for immersive interaction, and brings more possibilities for the construction of a digital intelligence world that blends virtuality and reality in the future.

In addition, a number of ZTE’s innovative products and solutions won awards at the summit: “ZTE Digital Nebula Platform” won the “Top Ten Solution Achievement Award” at the summit; “ZTE Urban Rail Cloud Solution 2.0” was selected as the “Solution “Top 50 Achievements in Solution Category”; ZTE Cloud Computer Yufeng series, distributed block storage system ZXCLOUD KS20000, and G5 series servers were all selected as “Top 50 Achievements in Hardcore Science and Technology“.

As a “road builder of the digital economy”, ZTE will be committed to the construction of new digital infrastructure, continue to promote 5G network innovation, and strengthen the industrialization of digital technology capabilities; at the same time, it will actively go deep into various industries, focus on making good use of data, and strengthen application scenarios and platform precipitation to accelerate the process of industrial digitalization.

On the new journey of digital construction, ZTE will work with its partners to open up and cooperate for win-win results, injecting surging momentum into the construction of digital China and the high-quality development of the digital economy.



