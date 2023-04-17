Home » Polls, leap of a party in the center
Polls, leap of a party in the center

Polls, leap of a party in the center

Polls, Meloni's FdI down. The Democratic Party goes up

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy remains the first Italian party but loses 0.3 decimals. This is what emerges from the SWG survey of Tg La7. Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party gains 0.3 and rises to 21%. Il Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement is chasing at 15.4%. Leap of 0.6 of Matteo Salvini’s League which rises to 9.4%. Forza Italia by Silvio Berlusconi at 6.3%. Share of Carlo Calenda, after the break with Matteo Renzi, registers 4.6%.

