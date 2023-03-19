Brothers of Italy over 30%

The PD is still on the rise, the M5S is down. These are a summary of the data from the latest average surveys processed by Political thermometer.

In the last week we have seen the continuation of the same trend that had been seen in the previous one: the growth of the PD has continued, which always benefits from the election of secretary Elly Schlein. It reached 18.4%, a value that it hadn’t touched since the September policies, evidently subtracting consensus from the 5 Star Movement, which instead drops again, to 16%. The allies of the Italian Left/Greens are recovering, at 3.4%, while +Europe is at 2.4%. In the majority Brothers of Italy returns above 30%, to 30.1%, but the real growth is that of the League, which rises to 9%. Still at 6.9% is Forza Italia. Outside the poles Action/Italia Viva grows and goes to 7.9%.

