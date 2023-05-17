Polygraphic Institute and State Mint, Francesco Soro ad

Istituto Poligrafico and Mint of the State, Francesco Soro managing director

The Shareholders’ Meeting of the Istituto Poligrafico e Mint dello Stato Spa has appointed the new Ipzs board of directors indicating Paolo Perrone as president and Francesco Soro as managing director.

In addition to Perrone and Soro, the new composition of the Board includes directors: Stefano Corti, Stella Mele, Flavia Scarpellini. The new board of statutory auditors is made up of Ambrogio Brambilla (chairman), the standing auditors Alessandro Ioghà and Claudia Santilli and the alternate auditors Marco Enzo Pitotti and Monica Petrella.