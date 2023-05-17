Home » Floods in Croatia | Info
World

Floods in Croatia | Info

by admin
Floods in Croatia | Info

The general director of Hrvatske vode, Zoran Đuroković, said this evening in Hrvatska Kostajnica, where the water wave arrived, that such a large area had never been threatened by water.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

“We have five states of emergency from floods, nine extraordinary defenses, 17 regular defenses, and 20 watercourses are in different degrees of defense where measures are implemented throughout Croatia”said Đuroković.

He emphasized that several thousand people were engaged in Hrvatska Kostajnica, where the water level was reduced, reports HRT.

“We have the peak of the water wave in Hrvatska Kostajnica. The water level has reached plus 498, which is at the limit of up to 500 centimeters. It seems that it is possible. We managed to lower the water level”said Đuroković.

He assessed that Korana and Kupa reached values ​​- plus 845 centimeters.

“A few centimeters may still rise, but that would be the peak of the water wave. These are extremely high water levels. It is the third highest water wave in history.”said the general director of Hrvatske vode.

“There are 4,100 kilometers of embankments in Croatia, and the embankments have not given way anywhere. Local torrents have caused problems and we have areas that are not defended. During spatial planning and construction during the past decades, it was not really concerned with which positions certain houses were built. We are trying to harmonize the construction of houses with flood defences, but some houses are too close to rivers”warned Đuroković.

See also  The girl who cradles her newborn sister in the classroom moves India, a solidarity contest to help the schoolgirl babysitter

(Srna)

You may also like

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy