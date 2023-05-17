Floods in Croatia | Info

The general director of Hrvatske vode, Zoran Đuroković, said this evening in Hrvatska Kostajnica, where the water wave arrived, that such a large area had never been threatened by water.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

“We have five states of emergency from floods, nine extraordinary defenses, 17 regular defenses, and 20 watercourses are in different degrees of defense where measures are implemented throughout Croatia”said Đuroković.

He emphasized that several thousand people were engaged in Hrvatska Kostajnica, where the water level was reduced, reports HRT.

“We have the peak of the water wave in Hrvatska Kostajnica. The water level has reached plus 498, which is at the limit of up to 500 centimeters. It seems that it is possible. We managed to lower the water level”said Đuroković.

He assessed that Korana and Kupa reached values ​​- plus 845 centimeters.

“A few centimeters may still rise, but that would be the peak of the water wave. These are extremely high water levels. It is the third highest water wave in history.”said the general director of Hrvatske vode.

“There are 4,100 kilometers of embankments in Croatia, and the embankments have not given way anywhere. Local torrents have caused problems and we have areas that are not defended. During spatial planning and construction during the past decades, it was not really concerned with which positions certain houses were built. We are trying to harmonize the construction of houses with flood defences, but some houses are too close to rivers”warned Đuroković.

