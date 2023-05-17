Home » Rigoni di Asiago sponsor of Deejay Ten 2023 – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Rigoni di Asiago sponsor of Deejay Ten 2023 – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Rigoni di Asiago sponsor of Deejay Ten 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Deejay Ten comes of age! In fact, he has been bringing to Italian cities not only one of the healthiest sports in the world but also lots of music and lots of fun for 18 years. Like every year, there will be two routes: 5 km for runners aged 14 and over and 10 km for runners aged 16 and over.

Nocciolata di Rigoni di Asiago will be present in three of the five stages of the event: in Florence, May 21st – in Naples, September 10th, and in Milan, October 15th, the city that inaugurated the first edition in 2005.

With the brand’s payoff “the most delicious call of nature”, Nocciolata is ready to welcome the participants with a colorful station inside the Villages, where dedicated hostesses will prepare delicious appetizers with all the variations of the delicious BIO spreadable cream.
A cream that is collecting awards and successes all over the world and which is available in four fantastic versions able to satisfy many needs and all palates.

There is the Classic version, delicious and creamy Without milk, Vegan, also ideal for lactose intolerant, White, rich in hazelnuts and with a delicate taste and also Crunchy, creamy and crunchy thanks to the addition of irresistible toasted hazelnut grains.

Nocciolata therefore awaits you at the Villages of Florence, Naples and Milan. Saturday from 10 to 19 and Sunday from 9 to 12 for what will be a sports festival and also an appointment with goodness.

See also  Ibrahimovic, the penalty withdrawn in Udinese-Milan. First he misses then he scores. What happened - breaking latest news

You may also like

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy