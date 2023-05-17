Rigoni di Asiago sponsor of Deejay Ten 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Deejay Ten comes of age! In fact, he has been bringing to Italian cities not only one of the healthiest sports in the world but also lots of music and lots of fun for 18 years. Like every year, there will be two routes: 5 km for runners aged 14 and over and 10 km for runners aged 16 and over.

Nocciolata di Rigoni di Asiago will be present in three of the five stages of the event: in Florence, May 21st – in Naples, September 10th, and in Milan, October 15th, the city that inaugurated the first edition in 2005.

With the brand’s payoff “the most delicious call of nature”, Nocciolata is ready to welcome the participants with a colorful station inside the Villages, where dedicated hostesses will prepare delicious appetizers with all the variations of the delicious BIO spreadable cream.

A cream that is collecting awards and successes all over the world and which is available in four fantastic versions able to satisfy many needs and all palates.

There is the Classic version, delicious and creamy Without milk, Vegan, also ideal for lactose intolerant, White, rich in hazelnuts and with a delicate taste and also Crunchy, creamy and crunchy thanks to the addition of irresistible toasted hazelnut grains.

Nocciolata therefore awaits you at the Villages of Florence, Naples and Milan. Saturday from 10 to 19 and Sunday from 9 to 12 for what will be a sports festival and also an appointment with goodness.