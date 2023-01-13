Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 309,884 global deliveries of Porsche, an increase of 3% over the twelve months. A year, that of 2022, characterized by numerous challenges related to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as by the semiconductor crisis that puts manufacturers to the test. But, despite this, the Porsche brand managed to achieve positive results.

Porsche: in Europe grows by 7%



On the Old Continent, Porsche delivered 62,685 (excluding Germany), which is 7% more than a year earlier.

In Germany, the sports car manufacturer’s home market, 29,512 deliveries were made, an increase of 3%. In North America, Porsche totaled 79,260 deliveries, equaling the previous year’s level. In China, 93,286 cars were delivered, with a slight decrease (by 2%) mainly due to the effects of the Covid pandemic.

The emerging and overseas markets area continues to develop positively, recording a 13% increase in deliveries. In this region, 45,141 cars were delivered to customers during 2022.

Suv Porsche: the driving force behind the sales of the brand



In 2022, the most popular models in the world were SUVs: the Cayenne totaled 95,604 deliveries; the Macan follows in second place, with 86,724 units delivered. With 40,410 deliveries (+5%), the Porsche 911 is also confirmed as a model in great demand. The Panamera sports sedan was delivered to 34,142 customers (+13%). Order levels remain high for the electric Taycan model: in 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 units (-16%), recording a decline due to supply and the limited availability of components, issues that have particularly affected electric sports cars. A total of 18,203 718 Boxsters and 718 Caymans were delivered to customers.