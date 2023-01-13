Obligatory starter in the absence of Vlahovic, tomorrow Arek Milik returns with the shirt of the most hated rival in Naples, the city where he was the longest in his career: four and a half years, with 48 goals. No, it can’t be a normal game. Also for how he left in the last half of the season before going to Marseille: with relations already complicated due to issues of fines and image contracts, the Pole had refused the renewal and the club the transfer possibilities so, in the year in which it would have expired, put it out of the squad, until departure in January. We had loved each other so much, but so much.