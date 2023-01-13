Home Sports Juve, Milik’s return to Naples: 4 special years and a farewell to poison
Sports

Juve, Milik’s return to Naples: 4 special years and a farewell to poison

by admin
Juve, Milik’s return to Naples: 4 special years and a farewell to poison

The heavy legacy and the 48 goals scored, the soap opera of the summer of 2020 in the midst of tensions with the club and the months spent out of the squad, with Juventus always in the background. A story of passion and torment, with no happy ending

Obligatory starter in the absence of Vlahovic, tomorrow Arek Milik returns with the shirt of the most hated rival in Naples, the city where he was the longest in his career: four and a half years, with 48 goals. No, it can’t be a normal game. Also for how he left in the last half of the season before going to Marseille: with relations already complicated due to issues of fines and image contracts, the Pole had refused the renewal and the club the transfer possibilities so, in the year in which it would have expired, put it out of the squad, until departure in January. We had loved each other so much, but so much.

See also  Sassuolo-Sampdoria 1-0, a goal from Berardi decides

You may also like

Marseille national feather women’s singles are mixed

Delser’s secret: compact team, exceptional defense and twelve...

Inter-Verona: Calhanoglu and a more careful defense to...

Napoli-Juve according to Siani: ‘Feet on the ground...

Milan and Inter, it’s time to change face...

will have news for FUT and will change...

FIFA 23 down, why is FUT offline? Here’s...

a simple but effective JRPG

Ubisoft cancels three games, Skull and Bones postponed...

O’Sullivan misses Snooker Masters semi-finals-Sports-中工网

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy