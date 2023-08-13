Home » Porto Cervo, hot receipts: €60 for 2 coffees and 2 bottles of water
“It is not a simple coffee but an experience”. This is the explanation given by the managers of a hotel in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, to two Roman tourists who asked why they had to pay 60 euros for two coffees and two bottles of water. He brought it back Corriere della Sera, explaining that the “hot” receipt this summer is not an isolated case.

The report comes from two Romans on holiday in Sardinia who at dinner time sat at a table in the hotel bar, ordered two coffees with two bottles of water and ended up paying a 60 euro bill. A high figure even if you consider the postcard location and the fact that two cups of chocolates also arrived together with the coffees. “The justification of the managers was that it is not a simple coffee but an experience. The reality, however, is a coffee with water and 2 biscuits”, said the two tourists.

