Forty-one million euros for Italian ports, for the construction of infrastructural works as well as for the upgrading of services and road and rail connections. This was established by the decree signed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti and provides, inter alia, for the distribution of funds.

The fund fed by the VAT

This is a part of the VAT due for the importation of goods transiting through Italian ports, which feeds a special fund for the financing and adaptation of ports. For 2021, the share due, as mentioned, is equal to 41 million euros: 80%, 32 million and 800 thousand euros, will be divided by Port Authority, taking into account the volume of port imports; the remaining 20% ​​in an equalization measure based on the three-year operating plans and port regulatory plans.

Cantibili initiatives

Initiatives that can be started immediately will be financed as a priority. Within 30 days of the publication of the decree, the port system authorities will have to present the intervention plan to the MIT.

