Home » Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+0.9%)
Business

Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+0.9%)

by admin
Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+0.9%)

European stock exchanges mostly closed higher, including Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib up 0.9% to 27,410 points. Among the blue chips, money on Prysmian (+3.1%) and Stm (+3.1%), followed by Moncler (+2%) and Iveco Group (+1.9%). On the other hand, Telecom Italia decreased (-1.8%) after receiving two new offers for the network which will be examined on 19 and 22 June. Saipem (-1.4%) and MPS (-1.3%) were also weak.

Off the main list, a volatile day for the securities of the Fininvest galaxy, on the day of Silvio Berlusconi’s death.

Meanwhile, Wall Street travels above par with Tesla on its twelfth consecutive day of buying. Anticipation is growing for the Fed meeting, which will meet tomorrow and announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Expectations favor a pause in the restrictive cycle in June and possibly further tightening in July.

The meeting will be preceded by US consumer price data due tomorrow. On Thursday, however, the ECB will meet, from which another increase in the cost of money of 25 basis points is expected.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted significantly to 166 basis points, with the Italian 10-year down to 4.04%. Among commodities, oil (Brent) fell below 73 dollars a barrel, held back in part by fears for Chinese demand and an increase in Russian supply. On Forex, the euro/dollar remains substantially unchanged at 1.075 while the pound retreats to 1.25 dollars after the recent rises.

See also  Xingmin Zhitong: The controlling shareholder plans to raise funds not to exceed 974 million yuan to be changed to Fengqi Investment

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy