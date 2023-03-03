Home Business Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+1.6%), on the Amplifon and Inwit shields
Business

Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+1.6%), on the Amplifon and Inwit shields

by admin
Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+1.6%), on the Amplifon and Inwit shields

Toned session for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, also supported by the positive performance of Wall Street so far.

The Ftse Mib archives trading up 1.6% to 27,825 points, with purchases above all on Inwit (+8.2%), which has released growing results in 2022 and convincing financial targets for the period 2023-2026. and on Amplifon (+6.7%) on World Hearing Day. Prysmian is also doing well (+4.3%) after the new orders in Holland for a total of 1.8 billion euros. Only Saipem (-2.15%) and Campari (-0.5%) fell.

Bond yields generally down after yesterday’s surge, with the Btp-Bund spread down to 181 basis points and the Italian 10-year bond at 4.52%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate returns to the 1.06 area while among raw materials, oil (Brent) exceeds 85 dollars a barrel and is preparing to make its first weekly gain in the last three octaves, thanks to the optimism for the recovery of China.

The acceleration in China‘s Caixin Services and Composite PMIs helped buoy sentiment. In February, the eurozone also recorded the strongest economic expansion since June 2022, while the US ISM services index remained substantially stable at 55.1 points, confirming the solidity of the sector.

Numbers that risk complicating the task of central banks, but the markets seem to have already priced in the next rate hikes. They also welcomed comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta chairman Raphael Bostic that the central bank may end its monetary tightening cycle this summer.

Swap markets are now pricing a Fed terminal rate of nearly 5.5% in September, with some traders even pushing as high as 6%. In Europe, the most probable hypothesis is that of an overall increase in the cost of money of 150 basis points by the end of the year.

See also  EU energy, renewables beat gas for the first time saved 10 billion

As for the coming week, focus especially on Jerome Powell’s semiannual hearing in Congress, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Friday’s US job report. The last meeting of the Bank of Japan under the leadership of Kuroda is also scheduled.

You may also like

Real estate startup Myne acquires competitor Villa Circle

Portovesme, the workers descend from the chimney. “Ready...

Peek & Cloppenburg: fashion retailer goes into protective...

110% bonus cut too hastily, with loans the...

Securities transfer: Comdirect pays a premium of up...

Single-use plastic and disposable products: tidying up alone...

Audi, arriva l’app store nell’infotainment

The new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV is expected...

Heat pumps: Demand is exploding – in favor...

Prysmian, maxi offshore contract, the portfolio rises to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy