Positive EU stock exchanges with a focus on quarterly earnings. The banks are running in Milan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – The European Stock Exchanges are up in the first session of a week which will see the attention of investors turned primarily to the quarterly reports of listed groups. The market is monitoring the interest rate outlook after the slowdown in US retail sales and statements by some Fed governors fueled fears about an economic slowdown and continued tightening of monetary policy in the United States on Friday.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB is positive and is the best of the day, exceeding 28 thousand points. Mining, construction and energy are the most popular sectors in Europe.

Nexi stands out, M&A rumors light up Banco Bpm and Mps

The banks are lively, starting with Banca Mps and Banco Bpm with the return of rumors about Unicredit’s interest in new acquisitions. In evidence Nexi thanks to rumors about the price at which private equity funds would like to buy the British competitor Network International. In Amsterdam, the holding company of the Agnelli-Elkann family, Exor, which has released its quarterly accounts, has not moved much.

Asia, lively Chinese price lists

Contrasted performance, meanwhile, for the Asian Stock Exchanges, with Tokyo (NIKKEI 225) which closed an uncertain session with little movement, while the Chinese stock exchanges were lively (SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARES INDEX, HANG SENG) . Chinese data on retail sales, industrial production and GDP are expected tomorrow, from which analysts could receive positive surprises given the recent positive trend in trade.

Euro is back below 1.10 dollars

On the euro/dollar currency market, there was little movement and below 1.10. The single currency is also worth 147.2 yen (146.91 on Friday evening), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 133.98 (133.67). The price of oil is just below parity: the May future on the WTI is traded at 82.4 dollars a barrel and the June Brent at 86.2 dollars. The price of natural gas for May on the Amsterdam TTF platform rose to 41.6 euros per megawatt hour.