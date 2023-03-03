Superbonus, the next interventions under study

(Teleborsa) – council houses, but also Sismabon from onlus: they would be three directions along which it is moving the executive with a view to any interventions on the by the decree of Superb on the sale of expensive for state coffers, tax credits. The extension for the villas is also being studied. In the past few hours, on sismabonus they had already arrived “comforting answers” also from ANdrea De Bertoldi (Fdi)rapporteur of the provision to the Camera who, speaking at the Superbonus desk de The sun 24 hours, had spoken out on the matter. Bertoldi made it known that the majority and the government are at work, committed to giving answers on some aspects of the decree law.

In the past few hours, Istat has put the impact of the Superbonus on public finances. From the data that the‘Statistical Institute released yesterday the impact on 2021 emerges (the year closed with a deficit of 9%) and above all on 2022, which compared to the estimates of 5.6%, shows a deficit of 8%. Considering the stop on sales and the new statistical classification, in 2023 and in the following years, the burden on debt should be decidedly lower, leaving more room for maneuver for any other economic policy interventions.

The credit game

“Il governance with transparency, consistency and accountability is committed to ensuring a sustainable exit from measures that cannot be replicated in the same forms,” the Mef acknowledging the decisions of the independent statistical institutes which put a firm point on the accounting matter, the effects on the balance sheet of the building bonuses and the assignments of credits introduced starting from 2020. “The correction of the rules on building bonuses was the indispensable prerequisite to protect public accounts for 2023, reversing a negative trend certified today from the State”, explains the ministry.

“The opinions of Istat and Eurostat have clarified once and for all that the credits deriving from building bonuses have already been accounted for in the state budget and therefore, as we have been claiming for some time, they can and must be paid immediately to families and building companies”. This is the comment of the President of Ance, Federica Brancaccio, on the communications provided today by the statistical institutes.