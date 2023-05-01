Prato, ex of Martina Mucci to the new partner: “I’ll break your teeth too”

Prato, Martina’s ex: “I broke her well, I tore her hair”

Not only Martina Muccithe ex-boyfriend and instigator of the beating also had similar violent attitudes with his current partner, the investigators were intercepting after the ambush maid of Prato and so they found out everything. It’s the evening of last April 16th. The bugs – we read in the Corriere della Sera – placed on the Bmw by Emiliano Laurini intercept all this and the investigators listen live to the noise of the barrel, the laments. They write down details like: “After receiving a heavy face shot she speaks badly, later it will be understood that she has the broken nails“; “she screams in the background”; “Laurini attacks her again: “close this door or I’ll give you a trumpet in the muzzle“; “her voice is frightened”; “sighs in pain”. And so on, “con persistence senseless and unacceptable“, will say the ordinance that sent him in prison. On the night between 20 and 21 April, Laurini’s girlfriend is under attack again, after the beatings in the BMW.

This time – continues the Corriere – ends in hospital con displaced fractures two ribs. As he takes her to the emergency room he instructs her: “La fall down the stairs is the bullshit that says who took the barrel at home“. She is very bad, she has a thread of voice: “I’m saying that the dog knocked me off balance and I crashed”. He: “And you want to tell him at my house? (…) But I have 72,000 complaints! And oh well, you want to arrest me, True? (…) You tell him: I know ‘fall this afternoon, now I felt like crying from the pain (…) (…) they understand that she is a Domestic violence“. “I’ll break your teeth too”, the umpteenth threat before being arrested.

