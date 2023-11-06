Premiership, Santalucia (ANM): “Weakening Colle and independence of the Judiciary”

Giuseppe Santalucia, president of the National Magistrates Association

“The premiership conceived in this way weakens the role of the President of the Republic who is also president of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSM), the body guaranteeing the independence of the Judiciary which, indirectly, is weakened with this reform”

“I would like to start by saying that the National Association of Magistrates has not yet started an internal discussion on the proposed constitutional amendment approved by the Council of Ministers and therefore I express myself in a personal capacity. My opinion is that at this moment in Italy there is a need to strengthen and strengthen the guarantee bodies and not the government. With this premiership, however, the role of the President of the Republic and, in cascade, of all the other guarantee bodies is weakened”. With these words Giuseppe Santalucia, president of the ANMcomment with Affaritaliani.it the proposal to revise the Constitution launched by the Meloni government which introduces the direct election of the prime minister in Italy.

“In this text of reform of the Constitution there is an imbalance and an imbalance in favor of the executive power and this is not what, in my opinion, our country needs today. The premiership conceived in this way weakens the role of the President of the Republic who is also president of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSM), a body guaranteeing the independence of the Judiciary which, indirectly, is weakened with this reform”, concludes the president of the ANM Santalucia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

