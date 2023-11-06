Home » Nicaragua, Ortega’s wife takes control of the Supreme Court. President Ramos removed from office and confined to her home
Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, has assumed full control of the Supreme Court. This was reported by some independent media, reporting on a controversial police operation that took place in recent days, during which the President of the Court, Alba Luz Ramos, was removed from office and confined to her home.

According to the digital newspaper Confidential other leaders of the judiciary would also have been removed from their functions by order of Murillo, with the main objective of ensuring her and her husband’s continued stay in power. Ortega has been in government since 2007, after having already been president from 1985 to 1990. He then managed to run again in 2011, 2016 and 2021, despite the Constitution originally prohibiting it.

