Premium boost 2024 – Battle for those willing to change: Health insurance companies are advertising more – News

The premiums for basic insurance will rise by more than 8 percent next year. The increase is likely to persuade many to switch to cheaper insurance. The health insurance companies are courting customers with advertising. According to the market research institute Media Focus, the insurers have in recent months more advertising than in the previous year.

Health insurance companies are omnipresent in everyday life. Health tips shine from advertising displays at train stations, insurance logos are emblazoned on the backs of football players and a tram with health insurance company branding winds its way through Bern.

In fact, there have been more such advertisements than ever before. According to Media Focus, gross advertising expenditure by insurance companies increased by 9 percent in September and October compared to the same period last year.

Legend: According to Media Focus, there was more billboard advertising from health insurance companies in September and October. SRF

The health insurance companies were present on billboards or advertising screens. According to Media Focus, gross advertising expenditure by insurance companies in the “Out-of-Home” (OOH) sector increased by 28 percent in the comparable period. The gross advertising expenditure corresponds to the equivalent value of the advertising placement according to the official gross list prices of the advertising space providers and not to the actual expenditure, as no discounts or other discounts are taken into account.

The discussion is pointless: advertising costs make up 0.2 percent of the premiums.

In 2022, all insurers in the compulsory health insurance (OKP) – i.e. in the basic insurance – spent 72.6 million francs on advertising. This is shown by the figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), which oversees the industry. In 2013, advertising costs amounted to 57.6 million francs. This means that advertising expenditure has increased by around 26 percent between then and now.

What are the reasons for the increase? The industry association Curafutura takes a general stance and writes: “The discussion is not productive: advertising costs make up 0.2 percent of the premiums. The focus must be on the performance costs. These, such as hospital, doctor’s offices or medication, make up 95 percent of premiums and are the engine of premium growth. You have to start there. Everything else is misleading.” The Santésuisse association sees it similarly.

Consumer protection criticizes spending

Consumer protection is concerned about the increased advertising expenditure by health insurance companies. “It is very questionable whether this is necessary because there is actually no competition in basic insurance,” says managing director Sara Stalder. The health insurance companies would simply steal customers from each other.

Stalder also accuses the health insurance companies of using advertising in basic insurance to lure customers into the “more lucrative” business with supplementary insurance. «Insurance companies often have basic and additional insurance. “It is therefore important that you as an insurance company are present with your advertising,” she says.

The industry does not comment on these allegations. It is clear that health insurance companies must limit costs “to the extent necessary for economic management”. So say the law. Within this framework, it is entirely up to you how much money you spend on advertising.

“Tagesschau” 7:30 p.m

Open box Close box

You can see more on the topic tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the “Tagesschau” on SRF 1.

Share this: Facebook

X

