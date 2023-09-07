Home » President Xi Jinping Urges for Deep Integration of Digital Technology and Real Economy
President Xi Jinping Urges for Deep Integration of Digital Technology and Real Economy

Xinhua News Agency: President Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Deep Integration of Digital Technology and the Real Economy

Chongqing, September 6th – In a congratulatory letter to the 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of promoting the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy. This commitment reflects China‘s priority on developing the digital economy and its efforts to accelerate the formation of a new development pattern, contribute to the overall economic recovery, and build a modern socialist country.

Recognizing the current trend and encouraging innovation, President Xi highlighted the ongoing scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation. The world is witnessing a rapid development of the digital economy, and China has made remarkable progress in embracing this digital age. The country has built the world‘s largest mobile communication and optical fiber networks with extensive coverage and advanced technology. Additionally, over 240 influential industrial Internet platforms have been established, integrating the industrial Internet into 45 major categories of the national economy. Concurrently, China has enacted key legislation, such as the Cyber Security Law and Data Security Law, while issuing policy documents aimed at optimizing the policy environment for digital transformation and enterprise data management.

To seize new opportunities and overcome challenges, China remains committed to independent innovation. The country is vigorously developing the core industries of the digital economy, promoting digital industry clusters, and facilitating the transformation of traditional industries through digital technology. Manufacturing, service industries, agriculture, and others will undergo comprehensive digitalization. Moreover, efforts will be made to enhance talent training and introduction, improve the professional quality of officials and cadres, and consolidate the fundamental support capabilities for the development of the digital economy. The goal is to further strengthen and expand the digital economy in terms of its strength, quality, and scale.

The 2023 Smart Expo saw the signing of 84 major projects, with a contract value amounting to 213.86 billion yuan, encompassing various fields such as intelligent networked new energy vehicles, biomedicine, software information services, and new energy storage. This highlights China‘s advantages, including its large-scale market, abundant data resources, and diverse application scenarios. The digital economy’s development potential in the country is vast and promising.

President Xi emphasized the significance of deepening international exchanges and cooperation in the digital field for promoting the integration of digital technology and the real economy. By fostering collaboration in digital technology research and development, industry, and security, China aims to generate new momentum and create opportunities for global economic growth. China remains committed to working with countries worldwide to ensure the healthy and sustainable development of the digital economy.

