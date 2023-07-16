Home » Prosecutor of Naples, FdI wants Gratteri to make peace with prosecutors angry about Nordio
Prosecutor of Naples, FdI wants Gratteri to make peace with prosecutors angry about Nordio

Prosecutor of Naples, FdI wants Gratteri to make peace with prosecutors angry about Nordio

Meloni pushes Gratteri to Naples to file Nordio and make peace with the magistrates

Get to the heart of the Naples prosecutor’s office. The new head of Europe’s largest judicial office will be decided shortly,”but also a strategic element for redesigning the political-judiciary relationship on the Palazzo Chigi-Palazzo dei Marescialli axis”, adds La Stampa, which explains: “This CSM has two peculiarities: it is the first with a right-wing majority; the first in which the leadership is in the hands of lay advisers, united as a party, with the currents in tow. This takes place on three levels: political hegemony to sterilize the anti-government role of the CSM; management of rewarding and punitive appointments, with purchase campaigns in the moderate corpaccione disbanded after the Palamara case; operations with a symbolic and anti-current meaning”.

According to the press, the decision is to support “decisively Nicola Gratteri in the Neapolitan race. Gratteri has international notoriety, heroic caliber in the fight against the ‘Ndrangheta, undisputed independence”. prison. But he would have been too cumbersome and out of line with Minister Nordio. Instead, the reasoning on the Palazzo Chigi and CSM connection channel is that it would be the ideal solution for the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

The move could repair many of the frays created by justice reform. “All the more reason now that Nordio has targeted external competition, uncovering Melon’s side on the anti-mafia front. Gratteri is an avid supporter of that crime, which, moreover, he challenged a big shot of Forza Italia, Giancarlo Pittelli, which earned him the hostility of Forza Italia and the criminal lawyers. Furthermore, in Calabria the right rules, and Gratteri is a bogeyman, while in Campania the left is in power”.

