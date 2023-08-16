Home » Public debt: Bank of Italy, rises again in June and reaches 2,843.1 billion
Business

Public debt: Bank of Italy, rises again in June and reaches 2,843.1 billion

by admin
Public debt: Bank of Italy, rises again in June and reaches 2,843.1 billion

The Italian public debt is still skyrocketing. According to data released by the Bank of Italy, in June the public administration debt increased by 27.8 billion euro compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,843.1 billion. The increase, according to the usual statistical publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt”, reflects the growth in the Treasury’s liquid assets (14.2 billion, to 41.8), the borrowing requirement of the general government (12.3 billion) , as well as the effect of issue and redemption spreads and premiums, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and changes in exchange rates (€1.3 billion).

See also  Btp Italia, from yield to maturity: here's what to know

You may also like

10 Companies Collaborate to Establish the Green Building...

Villa in Hawaii: The jewelry startup Purelei is...

The USD/MXN Surges to Two-Day Highs Amidst Rising...

Aston Martin DB12 Volante: 680 horsepower spider makes...

Spot Gold Hovers around $1900 Mark as Market...

Suspected circumvention business – massive increase in Swiss...

AMC Receives Court Approval for Revised Stock Conversion...

Auto, Buffett halves investment in GM and bets...

Introducing Xbox’s New Penalty Warning System for Players

Global Wealth Declines in 2022 Due to Dollar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy