Public debt: Bank of Italy, rises again in June and reaches 2,843.1 billion

The Italian public debt is still skyrocketing. According to data released by the Bank of Italy, in June the public administration debt increased by 27.8 billion euro compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,843.1 billion. The increase, according to the usual statistical publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt”, reflects the growth in the Treasury’s liquid assets (14.2 billion, to 41.8), the borrowing requirement of the general government (12.3 billion) , as well as the effect of issue and redemption spreads and premiums, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and changes in exchange rates (€1.3 billion).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

