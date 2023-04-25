Public service: collective agreement – these are the new salaries

Employees in the public sector, including nursing staff, will receive higher salaries from 2024 – initially for 24 months – according to the agreement in the wage dispute. Getty Images

In the collective bargaining dispute, the federal government, the municipalities and the unions have agreed to more money for the approximately 2.5 million employees in the public sector. Starting next year, there should be a salary increase for women and men who work as educators, bus drivers, pool employees, firefighters, nurses and geriatric nurses, administrative clerks, sewage treatment plant workers, foresters or doctors.

But what salaries can be expected? In a press release the trade union ver.di (United Service Union) gives an overview of the results of the collective bargaining agreement. Accordingly, the employees receive a tax and duty-free inflation compensation payment of 3,000 euros. The payout starts with an amount of 1240 euros net in June 2023.

Public service: This is what the agreement in the collective bargaining dispute looks like

In the months of July 2023 up to and including February 2024, there are monthly payments of 220 euros net each. From March 1, 2024, the income of employees will increase by a basic amount of 200 euros plus 5.5 percent. In June 2023, students, trainees and interns will receive an inflation compensation allowance of 620 euros and in the period from July 2023 up to and including February 2024 110 euros net per month. The training fees for them will be increased by 150 euros from March 2024. The term of the collective agreement is 24 months until December 31, 2024.

“With our decision to make this compromise, we went to the pain threshold,” explains the chairman of ver.di, Frank Werneke. However, it is positive that the conclusion from March 2024 would mean a table-effective increase of up to 16.9 percent – the vast majority of employees would thus receive an increase of more than 11 percent. “This is a sustainable increase in income, which is considerable.”

Disadvantages, however, are the long runtime and the relatively late table-effective increase. The required minimum amount was not feasible with the employers. “In today’s hearing, however, we were able to achieve some improvements compared to the arbitration recommendation. For example, we fended off the special sacrifices demanded by employers for employees in the health sector and at the savings banks.” The existing regulation for taking on trainees was also extended.

Ver.di shows salaries using sample calculations

Ver.di is now demanding the transfer of the collective bargaining result to the civil servants at the same time and with the same effect. ver.di is now starting a member survey on the collective bargaining result. On May 15, 2023, the Federal Tariff Commission for the Public Service will make its final decision. The press release also states the following Calculation examples listed for the new salaries. “Mirror online” also published tables with the adjusted salaries.

For example, a kindergarten teacher (in salary group S8a/level 6) with a current gross monthly income of EUR 3,979.52 will receive EUR 1,240 net inflation compensation payment from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023; from July 2023 to February 2024 220 euros net more per month. From March 1, 2024, she will receive a gross monthly salary of EUR 4,409.39; that means 429.87 euros (10.8 percent) more.

A garbage worker (in pay group EG3/Level 3) with a current monthly gross salary of EUR 2,660.65 will receive EUR 1,240 net inflation compensation payment from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023; from July 2023 to February 2024 220 euros net more per month. From March 1, 2024, he will receive a gross monthly salary of EUR 3,017.99; that is 357.34 euros (13.4 percent) more.

A qualified nurse (in pay group P8/Level 4) with a current monthly gross salary of EUR 3,448.44 will receive a net inflation compensation payment of EUR 1,240 from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023; from July 2023 to February 2024 220 euros net more per month. From March 1, 2024, she will receive a monthly gross salary of EUR 3,849.10; that is 400.66 euros more (11.6 percent).

jpog