In July of this year, Aizuji signed an authorization contract with Apple, officially becoming an Apple authorized reseller, and was recognized by Apple to operate the mortgage-free rental business on the Alipay platform. At the same time, it has also become the only authorized Apple reseller in the credit leasing industry in Alipay, providing one-stop mortgage-free leasing services for all Apple products.

Not long ago, Aizuji also launched the Sesame Mortgage Free Rental Mini Program for Apple products. Users can search for[Apple Product Sesame Credit Mortgage Free Rental]on Alipay. All products leased in this applet have quality assurance. This is also the only rental applet officially recognized by Apple in the Alipay ecosystem, which is of great significance to the Aizuji brand and the entire credit leasing industry.





(Apple product Sesame Credit mortgage-free rental applet)

At present, the credit leasing market is growing rapidly, and the consumption mode of credit leasing is also in an emerging stage. With the rapid growth of demand, the marketing environment is relatively chaotic, and the leased goods are also mixed. Therefore, for the majority of consumers, how to quickly select high-quality products that meet their needs in a short period of time is what they are most concerned about.

The establishment of the Apple product Sesame Credit Mortgage Free Leasing Mini Program has regulated the rules of the credit leasing market, established a benchmark in the credit leasing industry, and further established the minds of users, promoting consumers’ understanding and acceptance of the credit leasing market. 【Search for Apple products on Alipay Leasing]It has become the first stop for more and more car rental enthusiasts to experience the rental experience.





At the same time, Aizuji will enhance its market competitiveness by virtue of its own strength and honest marketing concept, and continuously promote the construction of the credit leasing market. The improvement of brand competitiveness in the credit leasing market has also allowed Aizureji to have greater initiative in terms of product source, quality, supply chain guarantee and price, consolidating Aizouji’s leading position in the credit leasing industry.

Shenzhen Aizuji Technology Co., Ltd. is strategically invested by Ant Group, Dixintong, Tiange Interactive and other companies. Based on credit big data and blockchain technology, the Alipay ecosystem focuses on providing one-stop credit leasing services for individuals and enterprises. . Up to now, the platform has served more than 50 million users, and its business covers more than 500 cities across the country, covering more than 200 industries such as mobile home appliances, digital 3C, photography, and office equipment. Reach strategic cooperation, obtain official leasing authorization, and become an authorized Apple reseller.

Aizuji has always been known in the industry for its strong supply chain and risk control expertise. At the same time, it has been committed to building a digital full-chain service platform for the leasing industry, and has become a sustainable development cycle sharing company. Strong risk control capabilities and supply chain support, coupled with the core advantages of customer acquisition capabilities and technological capabilities, make izuji stand out among many competitors in the credit leasing market and become an official partner of Apple.

As early as September last year, during the launch of the new iPhone 13, Aizuji and Sesame Credit jointly launched a new iRent rental model, and held a series of offline activities to jointly promote Apple product rental consumption. This year, under the cooperation authorized by Apple, Aizuji will further upgrade the New iPhone hardware subscription, bring more rights, services and preferential activities to consumers, and upgrade and build Apple’s product leasing model, bringing newer updates. Good rental experience.





(Aizuji and Sesame Credit launched an offline rental experience activity)

In the future, Aizuji will continue to promote the society and consumers to increase the understanding and acceptance of the credit lease consumption method, establish the user’s mind, open the door of the credit lease consumption market, improve its own capabilities, and expand its competitiveness in the credit lease market. Carry out long-term in-depth cooperation and jointly explore new developments in Apple product leasing.



