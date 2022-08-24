Recently, the live-action heroine of “The Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe Bailey appeared on the cover of “ESSENCE” magazine. They are full of street style. Let’s enjoy their beautiful photos together! Previously, Halle Bailey was abused by many netizens for playing the little mermaid. Halle believes that playing this role has a special meaning and impact on black girls.

Now Harley says she is trying to understand herself deeply. She communicates with God every day through prayer, meditation and music. She believes that finding herself is an eternal journey. Although she feels that she understands her 22-year-old self, she still needs to continue to understand and tap her potential.

“The Little Mermaid” live-action film adaptation of the classic Disney animation of the same name will be released in North America on May 26, 2023. The film tells the story of a young mermaid who falls in love with a prince. In order to join the ranks of humans, she makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her voice for a pair of legs. Halle Bailey as Ariel the Mermaid, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Boo Tremblay and Awkwafina play Ariel’s best friends Flounder Flounder and Scuttle the Seagull, and David Diggs plays Sebastian the Red Crab.