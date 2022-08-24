The PRO-BLADE series uses the solid state hard disk as a form of memory card that can be plugged and unplugged at any time.

Western Digital’s brand, SanDisk, has launched memory cards and other storage products, which have always been favored by professional image workers. Faced with the increasing demand for video production, Western Digital integrated its SanDisk and G-Technology resources, and established the new SanDisk Professional brand to bring a series of storage solutions.

Western Digital held a product launch conference for this, SanDisk Professional’s focus product PRO-BLADE series, including PRO-BLADE SSD Mag, PRO-BLADE Transport mobile SSD case, PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD case and other 3 new products, earlier It has been released and listed abroad, and Taiwan has started sales in designated channels and Western Digital’s official website since today.

The design concept of the PRO-BLADE series focuses on simplifying the work process. The three products can be used in conjunction with each other, and have the durability required for carrying out work. The modular design overcomes the problem of capacity limitation. The most basic PRO-BLADE SSD Mag is a modular solid state drive based on the PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe protocol, with a read speed of up to 3,000MB/s. Its aluminum alloy casing is resistant to falling and rolling. Design, currently offers 1TB, 2TB, 4TB capacity options.

When paired with the single-slot PRO-BLADE Transport mobile SSD case, it can be used directly with professional video recording equipment with USB Type-C interface through its USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface as a video storage device. Based on the modular and even hot-swappable design, you can purchase more PRO-BLADE SSD Mags to replace depending on the capacity.

The PRO-BLADE Transport mobile SSD case can also be paired with a computer for subsequent operations such as reading, dumping, and editing of audio and video content. This is also the most basic available device for accessing PRO-BLADE SSD Mag. Advanced applications can add PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD case, which is equivalent to a Thunderbolt 3 interface design base, with 4 PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slots, which can speed up various processing operations of audio and video content.

SanDisk Professional also offers relatively general products for professional video workers. The G-DRIVE ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD is listed as a key product, which is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 external solid state drive from G-Technology. Currently, it provides 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity options, and the access speed can reach 1,000MB/s. Its aluminum alloy housing mechanism is designed with IP67 dust/water resistance and drop resistance. The main selling point is the data storage security solution. In addition to the built-in AES-XTS 256bit hardware encryption, it can also be unlocked, managed access rights, and tracked the last used location through the mobile app.