Diabetes is a lifelong disease in which there is an increase in blood sugar, i.e. blood sugar levels, which the body is unable to bring back to normal. This condition can result from a decreased generation of insulin, the hormone produced by the pancreas to use sugars and other components of food and turn them into energy, or even from the decreased ability of the body to use the insulin it produces.

High blood glucose levels, if not perfected with suitable therapy, can over time facilitate the manifestation of chronic complications of the disease, namely, damage to the kidneys, retina, peripheral nerves and cardiovascular system, i.e. heart and arteries. It is possible to coexist with diabetes, but it is essential to know what causes blood sugar to increase or decrease in order to keep it as close to ordinary levels as possible and to avoid or slow down the onset and progression of chronic complications that unfortunately aggravate the quality of life.

Diabetes: these are all the symptoms to recognize it in time

People with undiagnosed diabetes often have one or more of these symptoms: intense thirst with the need to drink frequently; needing to urinate often or getting up at night to urinate; weight loss and increased appetite; vision disorders such as difficulty in focusing on objects, blurred vision; difficult healing of small wounds especially in the lower limbs and finally a sense of unusual tiredness.

It is so important that the person with diabetes is aware of his disease, learns well the drugs he assumes for diabetes therapy and their main side effects, and is prepared to cope with possible unexpected events or particular situations such as random diseases, changes in mealtimes, travel or pregnancy planning.

A very important help in maintaining a good blood sugar comes from the use of instruments for measuring blood sugar. They are easy and reliable tools that allow you to measure blood sugar on capillary blood obtained from the puncture of the fingertip, in total autonomy and at any time of the day.

So here’s how to recognize diabetes from symptoms. If you notice that you may be experiencing these symptoms, contact your doctor and ask for a consultation from an expert who will be able to guide you on the path of recovery.