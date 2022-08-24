BOLOGNA The mobile team of Crotone has reconstructed the dynamics of the events that occurred on Thursday 11 August when the 22-year-old from Bologna Davide Ferrerio he was savagely assaulted in the city center and then went into a coma.

For the Calabrian prosecutor, which acquired evidence from video surveillance systems and testimonies from various subjects, the victim was completely unrelated to the affair. He was the victim of a punitive expedition that had as its target another man, a 31-year-old who had made an appointment with a minor: her family and acquaintances, including Passalacqua, had gone to the appointment with the girl. The man they were looking for, however, feeling hunted, wrote to the girl on her social media to wear a white T-shirt, but it was not true, to deflect suspicions.

Davide Ferrerio returns to Bologna: transferred to the Maggiore hospital by Rosario Di Raimondo August 22, 2022



Davide Ferrerio at the end of his life, his mother: “Before collapsing on a stretcher, he said to me: I love you. I will never forgive those who attacked him” by Giuseppe Baldessarro August 15, 2022



Instead, Davide Ferrerio wore the white T-shirt who, having ended up in the target and probably recognizing the danger, began to move away and run away. Once he reached Davide, Passalacqua hit him with a knee to the sternum and two punches in the head. For a few days the young man was hospitalized in intensive care at the Catanzaro hospital; since Monday he has been transferred to Bologna for ultra-specialized treatments.

Davide Ferrerio, the mother at the torchlight procession in Crotone: “Enough silence, if someone had intervened my son would not be reduced like this” by Rosario Di Raimondo August 17, 2022



?Ferrerio that evening was near the Palace of Justice, where he was waiting for a friend of his with whom he would go to eat in the pizzeria. Nicolò Passalacqua, on the other hand, was there with two of his relatives, an underage girl, the latter’s mother, the woman’s partner and another son of the couple.

Passalacqua, who was interested in the minor, should have supported the girl in the meeting she had set up with a thirty-one year old resident in the province. The minor, in fact, in the previous days, had been contacted via Instagram from an account with a fantasy name, which the investigations have then ascertained to be used by this man.

Between the two there had been a brief conversation, with moderate tones and without explicit sexual references, then the thirty-one-year-old had asked to meet the girl, who, at the suggestion of her mother, had set an appointment with the intention of discovering her identity. of the suitor.

Around 9 pm, the meeting between the group of people with Passalacqua and the thirty-one year old, faced by the mother of the minor. But the man, at that point, denied that he was waiting for the girl and as he walked away, to divert the group, he wrote on her Instagram account that he had just arrived and was wearing a white shirt, while in reality he was wearing. a blue shirt.

The girl read the message aloud and Nicolò Passalacqua immediately began to look around looking for a young man who would respond to that characteristic, identifying Davide Ferrerio, who wore just a white shirt unaware of everything. From the images of the video surveillance systems acquired, Passalacqua can be seen approaching Ferrerio to ask him if he was the person who had made an appointment with her friend; but Davide Ferrerio, unaware of everything, perhaps frightened by his singular request, leaves, at first walking quickly and then running towards the grandmother’s house where he was a guest.

Passalacqua, interpreting that attitude as a confirmation, ran after him, reached a few hundred meters ahead and hit with a knee in the breastbone and at least two punches in the face.