The local police force of Terre Estensi towards the experimentation of the Taser

LOCAL POLICE – Deputy mayor Lodi: “Deterrent and protection for agents employed in the area. The modernization process continues”





With the first convocation of the technical table wanted by the Municipality of Ferrara, the first step was taken which will lead to the start of the experimentation aimed at equipping the personnel of the Terre Estensi local police with the ‘Taser’ electric pulse pistol.

As per current legislation, the technical table, which was held in the Finotti room of the local police barracks in via Tassoni, is made up of the local police and Ausl and will have to deal with drawing up the technical-operative guidelines and the manual for the training and testing of the Taser preparatory to the start of the trial period.

“For Ferrara – comments the deputy mayor with responsibility for security Nicholas Lodi – is a fundamental step. The Taser is a common sense tool and an important deterrent, as demonstrated by the results obtained by the police forces that have already experimented with it in Italy. With the experimentation and future use of the electric pulse gun, more protection will be created for the personnel employed in the operations of patrolling the territory. Too often we hear of attacked officers who suffer bruises for lack of adequate protection. It’s not acceptable and you can’t ignore it. With the start of this process, the process of modernizing our local police force continues. I thank the commander Claudio Rimondi for having taken up this challenge”.

The experimentation will last 6 months and will be preceded by special and specific training, in which only specially selected volunteer personnel will be involved. Only at the end of this path can the instrument be definitively used by the local police force as departmental equipment.

As for the Local Police, the commander took part in the technical table Claudius Rimondithe deputy commander Monica Montanari and the inspector Mirco Gennari. For the Ausl present the doctor Clelia Sisti and the doctor Alberto Fabbri.

(Communication by the Terre Estensi Local Police)









Downloadable images:

















