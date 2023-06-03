Is eating medlars daily bad for our body? What the expert says

Medlars are a typical spring fruit, also grown in Italy. So let’s see what nutritionists say about it.

Experts confirm what happens if you eat them daily the medlars. The definitive answer.

The benefits of seasonal fruit

According to what doctors recommend, it would be better to eat seasonal fruit.

In this regard, there are various reasons why this advice should be followed. In particular, because they are present more nutrients and the fruit that is grown in greenhouses generally has the most pleasant appearance, but also less tasty.

Also, in this way, it is possible to eat zero kilometer fruitwhich, moreover, goes well with the concept of sustainability.

What’s more, if you choose rather local producers, you will also lend a hand to the Italian economy and, therefore, to small and large businesses scattered throughout our territory.

Be that as it may, at this moment, precisely, we are in primavera. So, if you want to take this suggestion into account, there are specific fruits that you could consume.

In the case, strawberries and cherries, perhaps, are the most popular fruits of this period, because both adults and children like them.

For example, often strawberries they are a perfect snack especially if they are consumed with a little panna.

However, you can also choose the apricotsthe orangesthe plums not medlars. In fact, if, for example, we focus on the latter, we can certainly find considerable merits.

First of all, they are quite small fruits and do not have to be peeled. This, consequently, gives us the opportunity to take them away from home and enjoy them during the lunch break or during one snack.

Secondly, in the medlars are present vitamin A and vitamin C which have a beneficial action on the skin, hair, eyesight, and more.

Also, there are some antioxidant properties and the absorption of the ferrofrom the Vitamin E and offolic acid.

The other properties of medlars

The medlars they are a good spring fruit which, according to experts, could be eaten quite frequently.

In addition to the various nutrients, in fact, this fruit gives us energy thanks to healthy carbohydrates and is also able to keep regular the digestive system.

Also, the medlars they also have an anti-inflammatory action and possess a named substance ursolic acidin other words, of anticancer properties.

In short, it goes without saying that it is possible to routinely include the medlars in our diet, because they are healthy and beneficial.

Be that as it may, it is good to remember to opt for those appear mature e sode which, precisely, are the freshest and highest quality ones.

Finally, however, there are also some contraindications which must not be overlooked. In this case, according to nutritionists, the medlars they are not indicated for those who already suffer from constipation and constipation.

In fact, it is the presence of tannins which can lead to constipation. In these conditions, therefore, it would be better not to exaggerate with the daily quantity.

It should also be noted that medlar seeds are considered toxicfor this reason, therefore, it is necessary to be careful not to ingest them.