The 15th generation Intel Core processor adopts TSMC 3nm performance or soars by 75% and top secret | XFastest News

Alder Lake’s 12th generation Intel Core processor introduces a hybrid architecture of large and small cores for the first time, with a maximum of 8+8 coresRaptor Lake’s 13th generation Core came to 8+16 cores, and Meteor Lake’s 14th generation Core returned to 6+8 cores (not counting 2 ultra-small cores).

So, hope can only be pinned on Arrow Lake’s 15th generation Intel Core processor.

According to the latest news, Arrow Lake is still scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024. This time, there are both mobile and desktop versions, the latter using the new LGA 1851 slot.

The 14th generation Core originally planned to change the desktop version to the new LGA 1851 pin. As a result, the performance of the new Intel 4 process did not meet the standard, and the clock could not be improved, so the desktop version had to be cut.

The Arrow Lake large core is upgraded to the Lion Cove architecture, and the small core is upgraded to the Skymont architecture, with a maximum of 8 and 32 respectively, for a total of 48 execution threads.

Currently, Intel is developing specifications for different processes and different core combinations:

Some of them use our own Intel 20A process, but they are all entry-level models, for example: 6+8 core desktop i5/i3 series, 2+8 core mobile version i3 series. …Could it be that the new process is coming up again and there will be residual blood?

The other part uses TSMC’s 3nm process, covering mid-to-high-end models, such as: 8+32 core desktop i9 series, 8+16 core desktop i7 series, 6+8 core desktop i7/i5 series.

In terms of performance, Arrow Lake’s single-core performance is expected to be 30-40% higher than Raptor Lake’s 13th generation Core. In terms of multi-core performance, in a certain test, Arrow Lake with 6+8 cores is compared with the same 6+8-core Raptor Lake can lead by about 40%, so the 8+32 core is expected to lead by 55-75%.

For the internal display part, it was originally planned to have a maximum of 320 execution units, and a low-power version of the same architecture as Celestial’s third-generation independent display, but now it has shrunk to a maximum of 192 units, but even so, it is still higher than the 14th generation Core More than half.

By the way, Arrow Lake will also integrate a new AI engine, but the specifics are considered “Top Secret”.

source of information