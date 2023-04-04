miners’

Bochum (ots)

On behalf of KNAPPSCHAFT, the opinion research institute Civey asked parents what influence digital media has on their children.

Games, apps, audio books – most adolescents can no longer imagine life without them and younger children are also increasingly using mobile phones, tablets and the like.

When asked whether parents notice changes in their children when they spend time on a cell phone, tablet or PC, it was particularly noticeable that 35.4 percent of those surveyed noticed their child’s poorer ability to concentrate. 36.1 percent stated that the offspring have less interest in sporting activities or games in the traditional sense with other children or alone.

Background to these problems, explains Dr. Marion Kolb, Medical Director of the Day Clinic for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Bergmannsheil and Children’s Clinic Buer in Gelsenkirchen: “Children aged two to five who use media for more than 30 minutes a day have an increased incidence of language development disorders, restlessness, motor hyperactivity, Distractibility and concentration problems. Various representative studies come to the conclusion that there is a connection between intensive media use and developmental disorders in children. Even the excessive passive consumption of media – a television running in the background – has a negative effect, since small children distracted by childish play and social interactions.”

According to the survey, 20.6 percent of parents observe sleep problems. “Excessive media consumption can impair sleep behavior in the form of difficulty falling asleep, daytime sleepiness or shortened sleep duration. Even in infants, there is a connection between feeding and falling asleep problems if the primary caregiver uses digital media at the same time during care,” confirms Dr. Marion Kolb.

Very few parents notice an impact on children’s weight due to the use of digital media. Only 8.3 percent of the parents surveyed stated that they had observed a change in weight (increase or decrease) in their children. Nevertheless, this point must not be neglected, as the expert emphasizes: “Excessive preoccupation with digital media can also have physical consequences. Studies among 8 to 13 year olds have shown that with daily media consumption of more than 60 minutes per day, more sweets are consumed and soft drinks are consumed, which can definitely lead to obesity. Other young people, on the other hand, neglect their needs such as hunger, thirst or hygiene, so that some lose weight if they use media excessively.”

At what age should children be allowed to play games on their phones or tablets?

26.3 percent of parents agreed that children should play games on their cell phones or tablets at the earliest from the age of 9 to 12. 29.0 percent think children should be allowed to do this from the age of 6 to 8 years. Overall, 55.3 percent of parents are of the opinion that games on tablets/mobile phones should not be played before the age of 6. Only 3.6 percent of parents would allow use for children under the age of three and 15.7 percent between the ages of 3 and 5.

“The course for digital media consumption is set in pre-school age, when self-reflected media use is not yet possible,” says Dr. Kolb. The doctor makes it clear: “Under two years of age, there should be no independent media use. Daily media times should be clearly limited by the parents. Guide values ​​for 7 to 10 year olds are 45 minutes, for 11 to 13 year olds 60 minutes, from 14 Years 90 minutes There are indications of harmful or dependent media consumption if the media use impairs the motor, language or socio-emotional development of the child, the same applies if physical problems such as headaches and sleep disorders result from excessive use or if there are existing psychological problems (ADHD, depression, anxiety) intensive media consumption becomes the solution. Then families should urgently seek professional help.”

To the methodology

The nationwide Civey survey included the responses of 2,000 parents of children up to the age of 18 in the household between 26.10. to 11.11.2022 were surveyed online on the following questions: “Do you notice any changes in your child/children when they spend time on their mobile phone/tablet or PC?” and “From what age do you think children should start playing games on their mobile phone or tablet may?” Multiple answers were possible for all questions. The results are representative of the population, taking into account the statistical error of 3.8 percentage points.

About the KNAPPSCHAFT

With more than 1.4 million insured persons, KNAPPSCHAFT is one of the largest health insurance companies in Germany. It combines the protection of health and long-term care insurance with holistic care: Doctors, clinics, nursing staff, health and insurance specialists work hand in hand in its medical competence network. With individual service at a high level, KNAPPSCHAFT accompanies its policyholders through all areas of life. More information at www.knappschaft.de.

