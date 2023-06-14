After 1,784 km he wins the bike challenge from Basilicata to Paris – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 13 – After 8 days on his bicycle, 1,784 kilometers covered and a total altitude difference of 11,358 metres, Massimo Pascale, from Basilicata, under the tower of Satriano di Lucania, in the province of Potenza, reached its destination, in Paris, under the Eiffel Tower.



The arrival after 9 stages (on the Instagram page massimopascale8848) through various Italian regions, from the Adriatic to the Po Valley, to Aosta, then the Gran San Bernardo and the entry into France.



“A beautiful experience, an inner journey where I meditated a lot and which I wanted to do by bringing a message of solidarity”, says Pascale upon arrival under the symbol of the French capital. Among her goals is also a small support for the Meyer Children’s Hospital. Born in 1984, originally from Satriano, and residing in Arezzo, Pascale was followed by the camper made available by the La Fonte club. His 15-year-old son Matteo also assisted him. “From the window he encouraged me and his eyes gave me energy back. I am sure that this undertaking will help for his future. I also thank Carmine from the La Fonte club for his support”. Behind the challenge are also the values ​​of a “solidarity and alternative tourism that is no less important, to enhance the territories through a different vision of the world“, says Fernando Donati, owner of the Open World Travel of Arezzo who once again believed in the project this year. “Despite the fatigue, as I faced the stages I felt lucky because I can live experiences like this, and my thoughts also went to children who suffer from serious pathologies”.



Pascale, a worker, is not new to these initiatives: i in 2019 Arezzo-Monte Bianco to bring the letter from his then 11-year-old son to the finish line; in 2021 in 4 days and 12 hours it covers a distance equivalent to climbing Everest four times; in 2022 Arezzo-Monte Rosa in 55 hours to help a father in the fight against a very rare genetic disease in the Mitofusina 2 project.



Also in 2022 Arezzo-Gran Sasso in 21 hours non-stop. (HANDLE).

