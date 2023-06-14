Berlusconi, Ezio Mauro and Repubblica apologize

Berlusconi dead, it’s time for an apology from those who attacked him for thirty years

According to Maurizio Molinari, director of “La Repubblica”, Silvio Berlusconi has “brought the idea of ​​brutal conflict between the opposing political positions, the delegitimization of the adversary and also an idea of ​​aggression against the institutions of democracy”.

Excuse me, Molinari, you and your predecessor, Ezio Mauro, on the subject of delegitimizing your opponent, do you think you should, or not, make a self-criticism, at least partial, on the aggression of your daily life – founded by Berlusconi’s number 2 enemy, Eugenio Scalfari (the number 1 was the publisher Carlo De Benedetti) – that “mascario”, obsessively, the Knight, then premier, printing 10 questions every day, including: “Have you frequented minors?”, “Have you entertained with prostitutes?” “Can she be blackmailed?”, “Did she nominate beautiful girls, who call her ‘papi’?”.

Unlike many, which yesterday they did not hide their satisfaction for the death of the President of Forza Italia, Eugenio Scalfari could not rejoice, who had booked a front row seat for the day of the hoped-for farewell of the hated “Caimano”. In fact, the great and wealthy Calabrian journalist passed away on 14 July at the age of 98.

On the columns of “La Repubblica”, he poured the same hatred on the Milanese premier, which he demonstrated towards Craxi, but only in the last years of Bettino’s long hegemony.

