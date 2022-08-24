Home Sports The APU changes gears and is now really investing in the youth sector
The APU changes gears and is now really investing in the youth sector

The APU changes gears and is now really investing in the youth sector

The Apu marries the green line. After having dedicated most of its attention to the first team, this year the Juventus club has changed its pace: it is investing decisively in the nursery.

APU YOUNG STARS

The first step was taken a year ago with the birth of the project that involves about twenty companies in the provinces of Udine, Pordenone and Gorizia. The APU proposes itself as a reference point for the many young people who gravitate around the member clubs: the dream of wearing the Juventus uniform alongside the champions is an extra stimulus for every boy. With a view to enhancing its nursery, the APU has decided to entrust the reins of the youth sector to a leading professional. Antonio Pampani is the figure chosen in the summer for the role of head of the youth sector, held in the last three years at Olimpia Milan. He was also Matteo Boniciolli’s deputy at Fortitudo in Serie A2. Pampani returned to Friuli two months after the under 15 championship won by Olimpia Milano in Pordenone. In addition to coordinating the youth teams, Pampani leads the Under 15 team, while the Under 17 team is headed by Gabriele Tonelli and the Under 19 team is coached by Gabriele Grazzini, assistant coach Matteo Boniciolli in the first team.

YOUTH AND FORESTERY

A2’s Old Wild West for the third year in a row works in synergy with Trieste Basketball, opening the doors of the roster to a talent to grow and if possible enhance. Lodovico Deangeli, Matteo Schina, Marco Pieri and now Tommaso Fantoma, albeit with the necessary distinctions, have found good teachers in Boniciolli and his staff.

In addition to Fantoma, this year Mattia Bertolissi, Riccardo Bovo, Sanou Dabo (arrived from Juve Pontedera) and Giovanni Brescianini (who came on loan from Leonessa Brescia) have been added to the first team for athletic training, in addition to the already well-known Francesco Boniciolli. And a guesthouse is also on the way to accommodate bi young people coming from outside.

