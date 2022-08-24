The theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Bureau held a special study meeting on the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”



On August 20, the theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Bureau held a meeting to study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Pan Kan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Bureau, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director Cai Guozhong, Party Committee Member and Deputy Director Zhang Ronggen, He Xueming, Li Guiming, and Party Committee Member and Chief Agronomist Wang Zhifang delivered speeches.

The meeting pointed out that the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” vividly records that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has led the party and the people to face the complex situation of a century of changes and a century of epidemics overlapping each other and the world entering a new period of turbulent change. The great practice of responding to the situation and opening a new situation has concentrated on showing the latest achievements of the sinicization of Marxism, and further scientifically answered the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times. It is necessary to deeply understand the leadership of a great country, the powerful truth and power contained in the documents, the deep feelings of the people, the spirit of daring to fight, and the character of self-revolution, and effectively arm them with minds, guide practice, and promote work.

The meeting demanded that the fourth volume and the first three volumes of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” should be adhered to in one study. Deeply comprehend and fully grasp the overall situation, adhere to the integration of theory with practice, earnestly do a good job in rural reform, food security, modern agricultural development, agricultural production safety, etc. “Assure.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to take a clear-cut stand on politics, strengthen responsibility, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenances”. Leading cadres should take the lead in learning, party members and cadres should take the initiative to learn, deeply understand the positions, viewpoints and methods contained in the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, and effectively transform the party’s innovative theory into the benchmarks of “two first” and “forging ahead”. The power of leading”. It is necessary to learn the level of ideology and theory, policy level and work ability, with a stronger sense of mission and responsibility, to better devote ourselves to the comprehensive implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, to accelerate the construction of a demonstration city for agricultural and rural modernization, and to take practical actions to promote Jiaxing’s rural revitalization and modern agricultural development. Quality development.

The meeting also conducted a collective study on the inspection and rectification work process of the Municipal Party Committee, several regulations on the democratic life of party members and leading cadres in party and state organs at or above the county level, and the regulations on the selection and appointment of party and government leading cadres.